ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of Pakistan-Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade and investment was signed by Pakistan and Qatar on Saturday is aimed at devising a mechanism to improve trade between the two countries which is currently far below than the potential.

The MoU was inked by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Finance Minister of State of Qatar Ali Shareef Al Emadi during a ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani here at the Prime Minister House.

According to a Ministry of Commerce press release issued on Sunday, the special dedicated working group will help expand the trade and investment cooperation, strengthen communication and enhance trust between the two countries to boost economic growth by creating an enabling environment.

The working group will identify the bottlenecks that are holding the growth of bilateral trade and investment ties, and to take measures to unlock the growth.