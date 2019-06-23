ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday terming the visit of Qatari Emir to Pakistan a great achievement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan said the impact of the visit would be seen in all the fields.

In an exclusive talk with PTV news, she appreciated the PM’s initiatives and said his credibility was worldwide proven that has introduced the soft image of the country across the globe.

About the visit , she said a ‘ joint working group ‘ had been formed and some targets, including LNG and LPG were identified adding Qatar wanted to invest in power sector that help to address the energy problems in Pakistan.