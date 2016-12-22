Pak-Qatar agree to cooperate in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission

Thursday agreed to cooperate in diverse fields including infrastructure,

agriculture, ports and shipping, oil and gas exploration, banking, defence production and information technology.

The fourth session of the commission was held here which was co-chaired by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister for Energy and Industry Qatar, Dr Muhammad Bin Saleh Al-Sada.

Addressing the press briefing, Dr Muhammad Bin Saleh Al-Sada said the bilateral relations between the two countries were strengthening with every passing day.

He said Qatar government was committed to continue to become a reliable supplier of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to Pakistan to meet the country’s growing energy needs.

“We feel proud to be a part of Pakistan’s energy security”, he added.

He informed that the fifth session of the commission would be held in Doha and the date would be finalized soon.

He said Qatar side agreed to invest in infrastructure projects in Pakistan as well as projects in agriculture sector.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said during the session, the two sides discussed the modalities for early implementation of recruitment of 100,000 additional workers as per announcement made by Emir of Qatar during the visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said the two sides reviewed the progress of the LNG supplies from Qatar and decided to accelerate efforts for implementation of the project.

He said the two sides also decided to cooperate mutually for oil and gas exploration including offshore exploration and development of the CNG infrastructure in the state of Qatar.

The minister said Pakistani side requested Qatar authorities to include Pakistani rice in tender floating by Qatar Central Tender Committee and Qatar agreed to review the proposal.

The parties, he said also agreed to hold inaugural meeting of Pak-Qatar Joint Business Council at the earliest.