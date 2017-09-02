Pak position in Afghan context is clear : Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 2 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif Saturday said Pakistan’s position in the context of Afghanistan
was very clear as it wanted to see peace and stability in that
country.
In response a media query regarding President Ashraf
Ghani’s statement, he said: “Pakistan’s position in the context
of Afghanistan is very clear. We want to see peace and stability
in Afghanistan and for that Pakistan will contribute and play its
due role in all the initiatives taken to that end.”
“We already have bilateral, trilateral, quadrilateral and
multilateral mechanisms for dialogue and interaction with
Afghanistan in place,” according to a press release of the
Foreign Office.
He said “Those mechanisms should be utilised to their full
potential.”
“During our interactions, of late, both sides recognized the
need for Political to Political, Military to Military and
Intelligence to intelligence cooperation.”
