Pak, Polish Defence ministers hold one-o-one meeting, discuss to bolster defence ties

RAWALPINDI, Apr 19 (APP):Minister for Defence, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan held a restricted one-on-one meeting with Polish National Defence Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak.

The minister is visiting Poland on the invitation of Minister for National Defence of Poland, said a statement issued here by Ministry of Defence on Thursday.

On arrival in Poland, he was received by senior Polish military officials and the Ambassador of Pakistan in Warsaw. National anthems of the two countries were played and the Defence Minister was presented with Guard of Honour by a tri-services contingent of the Polish Armed Forces.

The one-on-one meeting between the two was followed by full delegation level talks. The discussions continued over the official lunch hosted by the Polish Defence Minister.

The two sides reviewed the existing defence cooperation between Pakistan and Poland and discussed various ideas to further promote these. They also exchanged views on security situation in their respective regions and important global issues.

While welcoming Khurram Dastgir, the Polish Defence Minister recalled that Karachi hosted around 30,000 Polish refugees during 1942-45. He underlined the importance Poland attached to the relations with Pakistan and his country’s interest in further promotion of theses ties in various areas, including in the field of

defence.

Khurram Dastgir mentioned the role played by Polish pilots in the development of Pakistan Air Force. He particularly highlighted the contribution of Turowicz, who went on to become Air Commodore in Pakistan Air Force and later was instrumental in the setting up of SUPARCO.

The Minister said that the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement and the growing defence cooperation were a tribute to the memory of Air Commodore Turowicz. He briefed the Polish side on positive developments in Pakistan including economic growth, democratic consolidation and major success in counter terrorism. He explained in detail Pakistan’s security perspective, its efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region.

Mariusz Blaszczak accepted the invitation from the Defence Minister to visit Pakistan

at mutually convenient dates.

Later, Dastgir laid wreath at the tomb of unknown soldier and also visited the Warsaw Uprising

Museum.