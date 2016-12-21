Pak players move up in ICC Test rankings

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Pakistan Test players have moved up in individual ICC rankings after they displayed good performances in the recently held first Australia Test in Brisbane.

According to the latest Test rankings Younus Khan, who made 65 in the fourth innings against Australia in pink-ball Brisbane Test has stepped forward one place and is now at number 8th. Similarly, Asad Shafiq, who scored a magnificent century (137), has jumped five places and is now at number twenty.

Azhar Ali and Misbah-ul-Haq have already occupied 16th and 19th positions, respectively.

Fast bowler Wahab Riaz has also managed to score career best ranking of 24th number as a result of his superb bowling in the day-night Test in Brisbane.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah is at number 10 in the rankings.