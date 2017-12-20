Pak players fail to make in 2nd round

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Pakistani players could not qualify for the 2nd round of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Tennis Tournament here at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

However Lopez Perez (Spain),Kunal Amamd(India) ,Ergi Kirkin (Turkey) ,

Julian Onken(Germany) ,Ivan Nedelko (Russia),Peter Goldsteiner(Aut) , Oleg Besednikov (Russia) ,Oleg Besednikov (Rus) and Anton Chekhov(Russia) have reached in the 2nd round.

The quarter finals will be played from December 22.

Men’s single results: Lopez Perez (Spain) defeated Ahmed Chaudhry by 6-1 and 6-2,

Kunal Amamd(India) beat Abid Ali Akbar 7-5 and 7-5; Ergi Kirkin (Turkey) beat Kristian Lozan(Russia) by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2

Julian Onken(Germany) beat Luka Pavlovic(France) 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3.

Ivan Nedelko (Rus) beat Yasir Khan (Pak) by 6-1 and 6-0; Peter Goldsteiner(Aut) defeated Ivan Ponomarenko (Rus) by 6-2 and 6-3; Oleg Besednikov (Rus) defeated Paramveer Singh Bajwa (India) by 7-6(7), 6-2

Oleg Besednikov (Rus) Shalva Dzhanashiya by 6-3 and 6-2; Anton Chekhov (Rus) beat Anurag Nenwani(India) by 7-5 and 6-2.