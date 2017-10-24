Pak-Peacekeepers join UN on its 72nd founding day

RAWALPINDI, Oct 24 (APP):Pakistan Armed Forces as contributor to United Nations Peacekeeping efforts, have joined the UN on its 72nd founding day.

According to a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here on Tuesday, Pakistan’s support to UN Peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when Pakistan deployed its first ever contingent in the United Nations’ Operation in Congo.

Pakistan Army Peacekeepers have participated in 43 UN Peacekeeping Missions including some of the most challenging ones.

As many as 153 Pakistan Peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives including 23 Officers for global peace and stability under

UN auspices.

As of today, over 6,000 officers and soldiers are performing their duties as part of UN peacekeeping assignments.

Pakistan is one of the largest and most effective Troops Contributing Countries consistently for years. Professionalism and services of Pakistan peacekeepers have been widely acknowledged by world leaders and UN leadership.