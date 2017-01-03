Pak-Palestine direct private sector interaction can enhance trade: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali Tuesday said direct interaction between the private sectors of Palenstine and Pakistan could help in exploring ways and means for enhancing bilateral trade.

Talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber and Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its President Khalid Iqbal Malik, he said, many Palestinian products including marble and stones, food items, agro products, industrial goods, handicrafts, technology and communications, leather goods, construction, tourism related products could find good market in Pakistan.

The ambassador opined direct interaction between the private sectors of both countries could help in exploring ways and means for enhancing bilateral trade.

He said though it was difficult for Pakistani businessmen to do direct trade with Palestine due to Israeli factor, however, they could export to Palestine through Jordon, Egypt and Turkey which were facilitating it in trading activities.

He said many Pakistani products including rice, textiles,

pharmaceuticals and others have good potential in Palestinian

market.

The ambassador said more opportunities should be created for the

businessmen of Palestine and Pakistan to identify all untapped areas

of mutual cooperation.

He said enhanced business relations between the two countries

would bring many benefits for their economies and people.

He also thanked Pakistani government and people for supporting the cause of Palestine and added that Pakistan was a source of main support for Palestine.

The President ICCI said Pakistan and Palestine had good potential to complement each other in many areas and both countries should focus on developing bilateral trade to create better economic opportunities for their people.

He said both countries had agreed to form a joint ministerial

commission to improve bilateral trade and economic relations and

stressed all possible efforts should be made for achieving

solid results.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in Palestine so that trade and

economic activities could flourish and people of Palestine could

enjoy a better living standard.

Khalid Malik Senior Vice President and Tahir Ayub Vice

President ICCI also underscored the importance of strengthening

trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Khalid Iqbal Malik congratulated the ambassador and the Palestinian nation on completion of embassy building here.

He hoped the completion of embassy would help further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Palestine.

Khalid Malik Senior Vice President, Tahir Ayub Vice President

ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry, Muhammad Faheem Khan, Muhammad Naveed, Amin

ur Rehman, Syed Nadeem Mansoor and Syed Bilal Adil were present.