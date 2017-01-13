Pak Oman should jointly benefit from Gwader Port, CPEC: Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Pakistan and Oman should further strengthen the bilateral relations and should benefit jointly from

huge economic potential of Gwader Port as well as China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) for mutual interact of both the brother

countries.

Addressing a reception hosted in honour of President State Council of Oman Dr. Yahya Mehfood Salim Al Manthri by him the Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq said that all the

regional countries should follow the Oman example of seeking peaceful coexistence in the region without any religious prejudices, said a press release issued here.

He said that Oman has made remarkable progress in the areas of social and economic development and has given a special focus to improvement of education which offers a good precedent for the

others neighboring countries.

He said that the visit of President State Council of Oman would open new avenues for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The visiting President State Council of Oman said that his meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate and other senior government functionaries remained very fruitful and “we are looking forward for enhance bilateral relations between two countries”.

The reception was attended by Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Deputy Chairman Senate Moulana Abudl Ghafoor Haideri and other high ranking government functionaries besides Senators as well as senior officers of Senate Secretariat.