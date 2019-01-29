Pak nomination as Vice President, Chair at global fora great achievement: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the nomination of Pakistan as the Vice President and Vice Chair at the world’s two most crucial environmental protection forums: COP24 and UN Environment Forum of Ministers at Singapore was an obvious change and great achievement of the incumbent government and the ministry of Climate Change.

He was briefing President, World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) Ahmed Bilal and Director WWF Rab Nawaz during a meeting.

Malik Amin Aslam briefed the delegation about the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Recharge Pakistan Project and measures taken for the protection of endangered Wildlife animals, said a press release issued.

The Adviser apprised the delegation that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very conscious of environmental protection and tourism promotion.

The Prime Minister had directed the tourism task force to find out bottlenecks that hinders tourism promotion and on urgent footing, development work should start to promote tourism in Pakistan, he added.

“Pakistan had the potential to attract foreign tourist as there were numerous archeological sites, castles, ancient mosques and unprecedented northern area’s scenic beauty,” he said.

World Wildlife Foundation President Ahmed Bilal outlined the project details that Foundation had carried out in the country including public awareness campaign for Environmental protection, tree plantation, Snow leopard protection, Smog mitigation and plastic waste management.