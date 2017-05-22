LAHORE, May 22 (APP)- Pakistan Netball Federation Monday reiterated
its unconditional acceptance of the Olympic Charter and respect
for the Olympic Movement of Pakistan under the leadership of
Pakistan Olympic Association headed by Lt. Gen ® Syed Arif Hasan.
There have been certain media reports that representatives of
KPK Netball Association have participated in sham elections to
create an illegal body against the POA recognised KPKOA and an
illegal notification number KPKOA/EM/Notification/001/2017
dated May 21, 2017 mentioning false impersonation of
Netball representative, said a spokesman of PNF here.
He said due to non-holding of elections in accordance with the Constitution of PNF, there is no KPK Netball Association affiliated
with PNF thus the individual(s) have misrepresented and misused the
name of Netball or KPK Netball Association / Pakistan Netball
Federation.
“PNF endorse the constitutional authority of POA to govern the
affairs of KPKOA and therefore PNF declares the act as a violation
of the Constitution of POA and PNF by the individuals behind these
sham elections”, he added.
Pak Netball Federation supports Olympic movement
LAHORE, May 22 (APP)- Pakistan Netball Federation Monday reiterated