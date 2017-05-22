Pak Netball Federation supports Olympic movement

LAHORE, May 22 (APP)- Pakistan Netball Federation Monday reiterated

its unconditional acceptance of the Olympic Charter and respect

for the Olympic Movement of Pakistan under the leadership of

Pakistan Olympic Association headed by Lt. Gen ® Syed Arif Hasan.

There have been certain media reports that representatives of

KPK Netball Association have participated in sham elections to

create an illegal body against the POA recognised KPKOA and an

illegal notification number KPKOA/EM/Notification/001/2017

dated May 21, 2017 mentioning false impersonation of

Netball representative, said a spokesman of PNF here.

He said due to non-holding of elections in accordance with the Constitution of PNF, there is no KPK Netball Association affiliated

with PNF thus the individual(s) have misrepresented and misused the

name of Netball or KPK Netball Association / Pakistan Netball

Federation.

“PNF endorse the constitutional authority of POA to govern the

affairs of KPKOA and therefore PNF declares the act as a violation

of the Constitution of POA and PNF by the individuals behind these

sham elections”, he added.