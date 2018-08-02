Pak-Nepal to play World’s second blind women series in Dec

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):The world’s second women blind cricket series will be played between Pakistan and Nepal during the visitors tour to Pakistan in December.

Talking to APP, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah said a 16-member national women’s team will be finalized in November to play a five-match Twenty-20 series against their Nepalese counterpart.

“Phase-I of the women training camp was held in Abbottabad. Now we have asked for more players entries for the women’s team of which the last date is August 15,” he said.

He said the first women blind cricket series was being played between West Indies and England in West Indies. “Pak-Nepal women series will be the second in the world,” he said.

Nafees Ahmed, who coached national men’s team to victory in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups is imparting training to the women players. “Phase-II of the camp will take place in Lahore in September,” he said.

The Nepal team was also visiting Pakistan in 2014 but the plan could not be materialized as PBCC did not get the required three million rupees grant from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host the series.