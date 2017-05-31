Pak Navy undertaking rescue and relief activities in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): On the directive of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PNS Zulfiquar reached Sri Lanka on

Tuesday to provide all kinds of rescue, relief and other required

assistance to the brotherly people of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)

operations are being undertaken by officers and men of Pakistan Navy

Ship Zulfiquar. Various teams were dispatched on Tuesday to assist their

Sri Lankan brethren in remote areas, which are badly affected by the

floods, a statement feom Pakistan High Commission, Colombo said.

A Pakistan Navy medical team has established a medical camp at

Kalutara district Horana (Sri Sumangalaramaya Temple). Doctors and paramedical/ support staff are providing all essential services,

including medicines to the patients including women, children and

elderly.

Commander of Sri Lankan Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra C.

Wijegunaratne met the medical team and appreciated the efforts of

the Government of Pakistan for extending support at this critical

moment.

Similarly, PNS Zulfiquar’s diving team along with necessary gear

and lifesaving equipment are working at a flood affected area near Kalu

Dangr River. Presently team is proving humanitarian assistance and relief goods to approximately 500 flood affected people sheltered in near

vicinity.

Two technical teams for undertaking de-contamination/deflooding

operations as requested by Sri Lankan Navy have successfully

decontaminated 25 wells which are being used by local population in

Millania area.

Two more medical teams headed by Pakistani Doctor Muez and his

wife are running medical camps at Malwana area which has been

reportedly badly hit by the floods and menace of epidemics is being

spread in the area.

This visit of Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR to Colombo is also aimed

at providing all out support to Sri Lankan nation in order to overcome

the after-effects of recent floods and mudslides. The ship will remain poised for providing any other assistance as required by Sri Lankan authorities throughout the stay at port.

The successful operation carried out by Pakistan Navy personnel

brought wave of joy amongst the local populace who gathered around PN personnel for expressing their gratitude for professional skills of technical and medical teams.