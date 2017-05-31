Pak Navy undertaking rescue and relief activities in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): On the directive of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PNS Zulfiquar reached Sri Lanka on
Tuesday to provide all kinds of rescue, relief and other required
assistance to the brotherly people of Sri Lanka.
Accordingly, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)
operations are being undertaken by officers and men of Pakistan Navy
Ship Zulfiquar. Various teams were dispatched on Tuesday to assist their
Sri Lankan brethren in remote areas, which are badly affected by the
floods, a statement feom Pakistan High Commission, Colombo said.
A Pakistan Navy medical team has established a medical camp at
Kalutara district Horana (Sri Sumangalaramaya Temple). Doctors and paramedical/ support staff are providing all essential services,
including medicines to the patients including women, children and
elderly.
Commander of Sri Lankan Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra C.
Wijegunaratne met the medical team and appreciated the efforts of
the Government of Pakistan for extending support at this critical
moment.
Similarly, PNS Zulfiquar’s diving team along with necessary gear
and lifesaving equipment are working at a flood affected area near Kalu
Dangr River. Presently team is proving humanitarian assistance and relief goods to approximately 500 flood affected people sheltered in near
vicinity.
Two technical teams for undertaking de-contamination/deflooding
operations as requested by Sri Lankan Navy have successfully
decontaminated 25 wells which are being used by local population in
Millania area.
Two more medical teams headed by Pakistani Doctor Muez and his
wife are running medical camps at Malwana area which has been
reportedly badly hit by the floods and menace of epidemics is being
spread in the area.
This visit of Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR to Colombo is also aimed
at providing all out support to Sri Lankan nation in order to overcome
the after-effects of recent floods and mudslides. The ship will remain poised for providing any other assistance as required by Sri Lankan authorities throughout the stay at port.
The successful operation carried out by Pakistan Navy personnel
brought wave of joy amongst the local populace who gathered around PN personnel for expressing their gratitude for professional skills of technical and medical teams.
Pak Navy undertaking rescue and relief activities in Sri Lanka
ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): On the directive of Prime Minister