Pak Navy to hold Multi National Exercise AMAN-2017 from Feb 10-14

KARACHI, Feb. 8 (APP): Pakistan Navy with the motive to devise

procedures and techniques against conventional and non conventional

threats will hold fifth of its series of multi-national naval

exercise AMAN 2017 from February 10 to 14.

Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, Commander of Pakistan Fleet in a

media briefing here on Wednesday said the country exposed to series of

maritime related security challenges was fast strengthening cooperation

and mutual trust at regional and international levels.

“AMAN 2017 an important component of these efforts,” he said was

being participated by 36 countries including China, USA, Russia, Turkey,

Japan, Great Britain, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Maldives,

Nigeria and others.

“Presence of these friendly countries from all over the world was

a manifestation of the firm resolve of international community towards

peace and stability in the Indian Ocean,” said the Commander of

Pakistan Fleet.

Reiterating that through AMAN 17, Pakistan Navy will further

strengthen its regional and extra regional countries, Vice Admiral

Hussaini said 15 Ships alongwith two P3C Orion aircraft, five

helicopters, 11 Special Operation Forces/EOD teams are also important

modules of the exercise. Mentioning that Pakistan’s maritime challenges were mainly due

to its geographical location, he said with the inception of China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port, maritime activity

in the North Arabian Sea was likely to be increased manifold.

He said that the traditional threats that arise from regional conflict and political interests coupled with emerging security challenges in form of piracy, human smuggling and drug trafficking have also made

security of Indian Ocean more complex, elaborated the Commander

Pakistan Fleet.

It was in the given backdrop that Pakistan Navy has strengthened

its relations with allies and through sincere efforts has been the

first country to join Task Force – 150 that falls under the fold of

Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP), meant to eradicate terrorism,

besides human, drug and arms trafficking in the maritime domain.

“Pakistan Navy in accordance to UN resolutions had in 2009 also

joined CTF -151 meant to counter piracy,” said Vice Admiral Hussaini.

Besides North Arabian Sea, PN ships were also mentioned to be

ensuring free sea trade in the waters of Gulf of Aden.

He emphasized that alongwith these efforts PN has been regularly

organizing multinational exercise AMAN to make Pakistan a peaceful and

strong country.

“AMAN 2017 will provide an opportunity to gather international

maritime community at one platform to promote peace and stability,”

said the Commander of Pakistan Fleet.

It was said to include present day maritime operations as well as

professional and cultural activities ashore.

Multinational exercise AMAN 2017, he said has been divided into

two phases – Sea and Harbor phases respectively comprising Open Sea

Exercises, International Maritime Conference (IMC) besides sports,

social and cultural activities.

About aims and objectives of the Exercise, he said the primary

focus is to have a platform that may promote mutual understanding and

interest.

In reply to a question, he said the previous four exercises of

AMAN series were organized in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013 participated

by large number of ships, special operation forces (SOF).

Observers from reputed navies of the world were said to have also

been important part of the previous exercises.