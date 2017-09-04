Pak Navy search, rescue teams – all pervasive at Karachi after inundant rains

ISLAMABAD, Sept 4 (APP): In the aftermath of inundant rains

at Karachi which caused havoc and devastation in the city, leaving

several dead and many displaced/ tranded, Pakistan Navy extended

men and material support in collaboration with city government

Karachi to the flood-affected local populace.

In a statement issued here by media department of Pakistan

Navy, upon the instructions of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah, in coordination with Karachi city government

and Pakistan Navy promptly commenced rescue/relief operations.

Pakistan Navy Search and Rescue Teams, with required technical

equipment reached to the severely rain-affected areas including

Golimar, Sohrab Goth, Saadi Town, Ghareeb Abad, Surjani Town,

Kharadar, Lyari and Yousaf Goth etc to help the rain-stricken

populace.

During rescue/relief operations, hundreds of people including

women, kids and elderly were evacuated to safer places by Pakistan

Navy divers using rescue boats. De-flooding was also carried out in

flooded areas and medical camps were established at various

locations where a large number of population was provided medical

assistance and medicines.

In addition, dry ration, fresh water and edibles were

distributed amongst displaced families during Eid days. Pakistan

Navy diving team also recovered 02 dead bodies near Nullah Khuda Ki

Basti after assiduous diving operation.

Higher echelons of Karachi City government, including Mayor of

Karachi, highly appreciated the prompt support by Pakistan Navy and

expressed gratitude for providing a valued assistance at the time of

need.