Pak Navy resolved to protect country’s sea frontiers, CPEC, Gwadar Port: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said that the Pakistan Navy was resolved to safeguard the Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides the maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

The prime minister said this while witnessing Pakistan Navy’s operational exercises from Pakistan Navy’s ship Nasr.

On his arrival at the ship, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi received the prime minister.

The prime minister expressed full satisfaction over the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and said the professional competence of the Pakistan Navy’s officers and soldiers were laudable.

During the exercises, the Navy’s combat unit demonstrated the operational capabilities and fleet review in the northern Arabian Sea.

The exercises comprised the demonstration of ship-to-ship movement of workforce and equipment, firing of rocket depth charge and search and seizure exercises.

The aircraft and the helicopters of the Pakistan Navy also performed a splendid fly past.