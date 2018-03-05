Pak Navy, PAF conduct successful firing of long range Anti-ship Cruise Missile

KARACHI, Mar 05 (APP):In an impressive demonstration of fire power and combat readiness, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday conducted long range anti-ship cruise missile firings.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi along with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman witnessed the Live Weapon Firing onboard Pakistan Navy Ship NASR, said a statement issued by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

The Firing was conducted by JF-17 fighter aircraft and Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF which is a multi mission F-22P frigate.

Upon arrival, Chief of the Air Staff was received by Chief of the Naval Staff onboard PNS NASR, a combat logistic support ship. Joint PN-PAF firings were conducted on the final day of Exercise RIBAT-18, which was focused on validating war fighting concepts under the evolving multi faceted threats.

The hallmark of exercise was successful firings of C-802 AK (Air to Surface Missile) by PAF JF-17 Thunder aircraft and C-802 (Surface to Surface Missile) by PNS SAIF.

Missiles launched from both platforms, successfully hit their intended targets, which not only re-asserts the efficacy of weapon systems but also manifests the extended range of Joint PN-PAF Sea-Air operations and desired synergy between the two Services.

On this landmark occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his utmost satisfaction on operational readiness of PN Fleet and commended officers and men for their professionalism and devotion in the line of duty. The Admiral also added that Pakistan Navy was transforming into a strong and formidable force fully capable to protect and advance the national maritime interests and

collaborate international responsibilities across the Indian Ocean.