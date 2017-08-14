Pak Navy launches National Campaign for Mangroves Plantation

KARACHI, Aug. 14 (APP): The Pakistan Navy has launched the
national campaign for mangroves plantation.
A PN statement issued here on Monday said that `Pakistan
Navy-Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2017′ has been launched in
the Coastal Areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces on the eve
of Independence Day.
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, was the
chief guest on the occasion and inaugurated Pakistan Navy Mangroves
Plantation Campaign by planting sapling of Mangroves.
The Campaign entails an effort to plant over one Million
Mangroves in the Coastal Areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.
While speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff
highlighted that deforestation of mangroves has not only affected
biodiversity of our coastal areas but also livelihoods of coastal
communities.
Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah elaborated that these campaigns will
not only increase the Mangrove forest cover but will also play a key
role in awareness of masses about the importance of these forests.
The Naval Chief emphasized all the relevant Federal, Provincial
institutions and all sections of the society to join hands for this
noble cause.
Emphasizing the importance of mangroves the Naval Chief announced
that the name of the campaign be changed to National Campaign for
Mangroves Plantation 2017.
While giving his message on Independence Day the Naval Chief said
that Independence is a great virtue. He said, `Let us pledge that we
will value it and we will perform our duties with complete honesty and
we all will contribute in making this country greater’.
Mangroves are vital to coastal ecosystem, prevention of sea
intrusion and sustainment of marine life. Unfortunately over the
years, Mangroves along the Pakistani coast have diminished due to
negligence and apathy of all concerned.
Being a major stakeholder of the maritime domain and realizing
the importance of mangroves for marine life, Pakistan Navy has taken a
major initiative to revive Mangrove forests all along the coast.
Realizing the importance of Mangroves forests in combating
pollution, countering coastal erosion and providing a number of
economic and financial opportunities to coastal communities, Pakistan
Navy in line with the vision of the Federal Government regularly under
takes Mangroves Plantation Campaigns.
Over one Million Mangroves saplings were planted last year with
the collaboration of Forest Departments of Sindh & Balochistan,
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and World
Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Through these campaigns, not only more forests are raised but
also the existing Mangroves forests can be conserved.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of
senior military and civil officials including representatives from
business community, journalists, World Wildlife Fund (WWF),
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), officials from
Federal and Provincial Forest Departments.
