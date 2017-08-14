Pak Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): The Pakistan Navy (PN) on Monday celebrated
the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan with traditional zeal.
An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum
of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated
Independence Day, a PN statement said.
Smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets,
clad in ceremonial dresses, assumed ceremonial guard duties at
Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional spirit, customary enthusiasm and
military manners to mark the Independence Day celebrations.
Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Adnan Ahmad was
the chief guest on the occasion and reviewed the guard.
The chief guest and smartly turned out cadets of Pakistan
Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam
Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by laying of floral
wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the chief guest on behalf of Chief
of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy.
Later, the chief guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks
in the visitors book and paid rich tribute to the beloved Quaid.
Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes and special prayers
were offered in all Naval mosques for solidarity and progress of
the country and particularly for the success of Kashmiris struggle.
Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated in
Navy’s traditional manner.
Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore
and Coastal Area at designated Units of Pakistan Navy.
Various other activities including singing of national anthem at
naval units/establishments in the morning, PN Band Display at Frere
Hall Karachi, Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Pakistan Maritime Museum as
well as various sports fixtures were also a part of day long
celebrations.
Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan Navy educational
institutions were also held where schoolchildren presented tableaus
on national songs and declamation contests were held highlighting
the importance of Independence Day.
Numerous Independence Day ceremonies were also held by PN units
at Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, and Turbat and other coastal
areas, including fishing boats special rallies. These ceremonies
and activities were attended by a large number of local notables,
civil and military dignitaries.
Pak Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal
KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): The Pakistan Navy (PN) on Monday celebrated