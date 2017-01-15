Pak Naval Chief reaches Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zakaullah reached Bahrain Saturday on an official visit.

Ambassador of Pakistan at Bahrain Javed Malik received the Naval Chief. During visit the Naval Chief will hold meetings with Naval Commander in Chief and other high officials of Bahrain.

Talking to media, ambassador Javed Malik said that military cooperation between two countries will further strengthen with the visit of Pakistan Naval Chief.

He said that the strong historical military cooperation between the two countries guarantees peace and stability in the region. He added bilateral relations between the two countries were improving at all levels.