Pak Naval chief calls on his Bahraini counterpart

KARACHI, Jan 15 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah who is on an official visit to Bahrain, called on Commander

Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah

Al Khalifa.

Upon his arrival at Royal Bahrain Naval Forces Headquarters, the

Admiral was received by his counterpart Commander Royal Bahrain Naval

Force, says a press release of Pakistan Navy issued on Sunday.

A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented to the Naval

Chief on the occasion.

During the meeting, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon

matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration.

The Admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in

fight against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime

Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command

of multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa

Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa highly appreciated the role and contributions

of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and

extending cooperation to Royal Bahrain Navy in diverse fields.