KARACHI, Jan 15 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah who is on an official visit to Bahrain, called on Commander
Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah
Al Khalifa.
Upon his arrival at Royal Bahrain Naval Forces Headquarters, the
Admiral was received by his counterpart Commander Royal Bahrain Naval
Force, says a press release of Pakistan Navy issued on Sunday.
A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented to the Naval
Chief on the occasion.
During the meeting, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon
matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration.
The Admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in
fight against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime
Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command
of multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.
Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa
Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa highly appreciated the role and contributions
of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and
extending cooperation to Royal Bahrain Navy in diverse fields.
Pak Naval chief calls on his Bahraini counterpart
