Pak mission in Shanghai in touch with family of deceased Pakistani student: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Pakistan’s mission in Shanghai is in touch with the family of the deceased Pakistani student Moizuddin for early transportation of his body back to country, Foreign Office said on Friday.

The Foreign Office spokesman in a statement said Moiz Uddin after a tragic incident of stabbing, was taken to Nanjing Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Our Mission in Shanghai immediately contacted the local police authorities. They have been asked to thoroughly investigate the matter and to bring the culprit to justice at the earliest,” he said.

The spokesman said the Chinese government had assured full cooperation in the matter.