Pakistan, Maldives sign 6 MoUs to further consolidate bilateral ties

MALE (Maldives) July 25 (APP): Pakistan and Maldives

Tuesday signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs)

related to trade, education, climate change, tourism,

training of diplomats and capacity building of civil servants.

The MoUs would help in further consolidating the

bilateral relations between the two South Asian countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President of

Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom witnessed the signing

ceremony.

The MoU for training of diplomats was signed by Advisor

to the PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Foreign Minister

of Maldives Dr Muhammad Asim.

The MoU for promotion of trade was signed by Federation

of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President,

Zubair Tufail and Trade Minister of Maldives Muhammad Saeed.

The MoU for cooperation in climate change was signed

by Pakistan Ambassador to Maldives Sayed Khawar Ali Shah and

Climate Change Minister of Maldives Tariq Ibrahim.

The MoU for promotion of tourism was signed by

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman, Chaudhry

Abdul Ghafoor and Maldivian Minister for Tourism Promotion,

Musa Zamir.

The MoU for promotion of education was signed by Chairman Virtual

University of Pakistan Dr Naveed Akhtar Malik and Rector Maldives National University Dr Muhammad Latif.