Pak-Malaysian navies conduct exercise in Malacca waters

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): First ever Joint Exercise MALPAK-17 of

Pakistan and Royal Malaysian navies held in the adjoining waters of

Malacca Straits has concluded, according to a Pakistan Navy press

release here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Navy Task Group comprising Sword Class Guided Missile

Frigate SAIF with embarked Z9EC helicopter and Combat Support Ship

NASR with embarked Seaking helicopter participated in the exercise.

From Malaysian side, Royal Malaysian Navy Frigate KD LEKIR

with embarked FENNEC helicopter and Patrol Ship KD SELANGOR

participated.

The premier Naval Exercise MALPAK-17 was aimed to strengthen

bilateral relationship, enhance interoperability between the two

navies through development of combined naval tactics, techniques and

procedures as well as to provide impetus to growing mutual naval

collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The exercise was conducted in two phases; harbour phase and the

sea phase. The harbour phase comprised table top discussions on

professional topics, practical boarding drills and planning

conferences.

Whereas, the sea phase included entire spectrum of

maritime/naval operations including Cross-Deck Helo Operations,

Torpedo Counter Measures, Gunnery Firings and Joint Maritime

Interdiction Operations.

Pakistan Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy have been interacting

since long, however, Naval Exercise MALPAK-17 is unique being first

ever bilateral naval exercise which will be conducted biennially

in Malaysian and Pakistani waters on alternate basis.

This exercise will further enhance naval collaboration between

Pakistan and Malaysia, besides capacity building of the forces and

contributing in regional maritime security.