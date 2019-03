ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):The Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) of Pakistan and Malaysia exchanged views on issues relating to regional security and bilateral defence collaboration.

The 3th round of JCDC was held recently in Kuala Lumpur, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Secretary Defence, Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram Ul Haq led the Pakistani delegation at the JCDC meeting, the highest forum of defence collaboration between the two countries.