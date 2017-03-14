Pak-Kyrgyz ties beneficial to establish link between warm waters, euro-asian market: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Water and Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said the bilateral relationship with Kyrgyzstan would be beneficial for both the sides to establish a strategic link between warm waters and the euro-asian market.

He said while meeting with Speaker Kyrgyz, Parliament, Chynybai A. Tursunbekov accompanied by a formal delegation, including other members from the Kyrgyz parliament (Jogorku Kenesh), said a press release.

Welcoming the Kyrgyz delegation, the minister said he had visited Kyrgyzstan twice and received very warm welcome from the Kyrgyz people.

Expressing the importance of bilateral relationship between the two countries, the minister mentioned that projects like CASA 1000 proved to be a major milestone in establishing socio-economic connectivity between the two countries.

Both the leaders expressed their satisfaction over the on-going project, which would benefit Pakistan energy demand by 1300 MW.

The electricity export from CASA 1000, from Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan to Pakistan would be increased in times to come, the minister added.

Moreover, Kyrgyz parliament has invited Pakistani business community to invest in the agricultural, mining, pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors.

The minister emphasized the need to develop more economical routes including air or rail to facilitate the trade and cooperation between the two countries.

While mentioning the first ever formal parliamentary delegation visit from Kyrgyz, in the last 25 years, the speaker said, we would seek help from Pakistan in managing GSP-Plus status, recently awarded to Kyrgyz government.