Pak, Kyrgyz JMC for cooperation in trade, energy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) session Thursday concluded and decided to further enhance cooperation in various fields of economy particularly trade and energy.

The two-day third session of the JMC was jointly chaired by Federal

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and Minister of Economy of the Krgyzstan, Arzybek Orozbekovich.

Both the ministers, signed Protocol of the Session at conclusion of the JMC session.

Both the sides decided to take measures for developing better interaction between trade promotion organizations of both the countries and develop trade linkages, including activation of Joint Business Council.

It was agreed that a Joint Working Group on Industry would be established and hold its first session soon with mutual consent, while for textile manufactures the JMC decided that a joint Krygyzstan-Pakistan venture would be launched.

Kyrgyz representatives showed keen interest to explore the potential of export of Pakistani goods to Kyrgyzstan especially in the surgical, textile (leather), sports and cutlery sectors.

The possibility of procurement of Kyrgyz ammunition for fire-arms by

armed forces of Pakistan from Kyrgyz producers was also explored

during the session.

Both the sides noted with satisfaction the progress achieved so far in

realization of regional connectivity project CASA-1000 and expressed resolve

to initiate the physical work on the project as early as possible to achieve the desired energy requirements by the summer 2020.

The JMC agreed to enhance the work under the Quadrilateral Agreement for Traffic in Transit signed among Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, China and Kazakhstan.

Pakistan also offered fully funded short-term trainings in banking

sector under Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP) and sought nominations from the Kyrgyzsan by April Both sides expressed interest in exchange of sports persons and trainers to further promote culture and tourism.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Khawaja Asif said trade volume between the two countries was just $2.5 million which was far lower

than the potential.

He said arrangements for importing electricity through KASA- 1000 had been finalized.

He said efforts were underway to overcome energy shortage by 2018,

however the load-shedding would be linked with the recoveries adding “Cent percent recoveries would mean hundred percent electricity.”

The minister said the work on Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu dams would be executed simultaneously to improve water and energy sector.

