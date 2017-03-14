Pak, Kirgizstan agree to boost parliamentary linkages

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Pakistan and Kirgizstan have agreed
to boost the parliamentary linkages to explore the avenues for
enhanced economic ties for mutual benefit of the people of both
countries.
This was decided in a meeting of Deputy Prime Minister of
Kirgizstan, Chynybai A Tursunbekov and Chairman Senate of Pakistan
Mian Raza Rabbani here on the sidelines of the Meeting of Special
Committee (SCCAP) of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on Creation
of the Asian Parliament, said a press release issued by Senate
Secretariat.
Parliamentary delegations of Pakistan and Kirgizstan were also
present during the meeting.
Chairman senate said both the countries had had traditional long
relationship on bilateral level and we would like to establish
strong cooperation between the Parliaments of the two countries.
He said parliamentary diplomacy could play an important role in
building the socio-economic ties.
He said that both the countries might further enhance
interaction benefiting from gains achieved at the common forums.
Both the sides agreed to establish parliamentary friendship
groups and decided that Secretariats of the parliaments would devise
modalities for exchange of delegations and sharing experiences.
