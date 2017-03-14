Pak, Kirgizstan agree to boost parliamentary linkages

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Pakistan and Kirgizstan have agreed

to boost the parliamentary linkages to explore the avenues for

enhanced economic ties for mutual benefit of the people of both

countries.

This was decided in a meeting of Deputy Prime Minister of

Kirgizstan, Chynybai A Tursunbekov and Chairman Senate of Pakistan

Mian Raza Rabbani here on the sidelines of the Meeting of Special

Committee (SCCAP) of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on Creation

of the Asian Parliament, said a press release issued by Senate

Secretariat.

Parliamentary delegations of Pakistan and Kirgizstan were also

present during the meeting.

Chairman senate said both the countries had had traditional long

relationship on bilateral level and we would like to establish

strong cooperation between the Parliaments of the two countries.

He said parliamentary diplomacy could play an important role in

building the socio-economic ties.

He said that both the countries might further enhance

interaction benefiting from gains achieved at the common forums.

Both the sides agreed to establish parliamentary friendship

groups and decided that Secretariats of the parliaments would devise

modalities for exchange of delegations and sharing experiences.