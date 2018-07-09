Pak karate team to leave for Jordan

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Pakistan Karate team will leave for Jordan on Tuesday (tomorrow) to participate in the 15th Asian Karate Championship in Amman.

The seven-member team also has the services of Asian champions, Saadi Abbas, who will be displaying his talent in (-75 kg hout), said Andleeb Sandhu, Secretary, Pakistan Karate Federation here Monday.

The other members of the team are Naseer Ahmed (-67 kg), Zafar Iqbal (-60 kg), Muhammad Kashif (-55 kg), Israr-ul-Haq (Individual Kata), Kusoom (-68 kg) and Quratul-Ain (+ 68 kg).

Shah Muhammad will be the coach of the team. National referee Naseem Qureshi will also go with the team to provide services as a referee. Saadi Abbas is hoping to be the Asian Champion this time again.

Meanwhile Chairman PKF Muhammad Jahangir said: “Saadi is a brilliant player and I hope he will win the Asian Championship also, expecting excellent performance from the rest of the players.”