Pak junior girls netball team leaves for South Korea

LAHORE, May 4 (APP): Pakistan junior girls netball team left on

Thursday for South Korea to take part in the 10th Asian Youth girls

netball championship being played at Jeonju, from May 6-13,

“The week long activity is being participated by Malaysia, Hong Kong,

Singapore, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Japan, Thailand, Brunei, Chinese Taipei,

The Philippines, UAE and Nepal,India and Pakistan and the hosts South

Korea “, said a spokesman of Pakistan Netball Federaiton here.

He said Kashia Asif will lead the side and Asmat Rehmant is her deputy. The other members of the team are Sonia Shah, Aneta Yaseen, Rozeena Ajaz, Laila Fareed, Ayesha, Hurania Sajjad, Sahar Gul and Sana Ajaz.

The stand bye players are Yusra Shaob and Romeesa Yousaf. Nayab Razia is the coach of the team whose manager is Muhammad Rizwan.

PNF official said Pak junior team is in good shape and is likely to

produce good performance in the competition.

“Best possible training was imparted to the players at a camp under

the watchful eyes of experienced coaches and we are confident that our

team will live upto to the expectations “,he said.