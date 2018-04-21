Pak Judokas secure gold, silver medals in South Asian Senior Judo Championship

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Pakistani Judokas displayed excellent performance on first day of South Asian Senior Judo Championship in Khatmandu, Nepal and secured 2 gold and as many as silver medals in men and women categories of the event.

Olympian Shah Hussain Shah, and Qaisar Khan bagged gold medals while Maryam and Humaira Ashiq grabbed silver medals, said a press release issued here.

Last Common wealth Games Silver medalist Shah Hussain defended his title in +100 weight category by defeating arch rival India in preliminary round, beat Nepal in semi final and finally won from Sri Lanka in final with a one sided fight.

Qaisar clinched gold for the first time as in last South Asian Games 2016 he secured a bronze medal.

In -90kg he proved his worth as he won gold by defeating India in preliminary round, beat Sri Lanka in semi final and beat Nepal in final.

While Maryan got silver medal in -52kg by defeating Bangladesh in first round, beat Nepal in semi final but lost against India in final.

Humaira beat Sri Lanka in first round beat Bangladesh in 2nd round while beat Nepal in semi final. In final she lost against India and got silver medal.