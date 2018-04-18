Pak judokas off to Nepal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):An 11-member Pakistan team left for Nepal on Wednesday to feature in the South Asian Senior Judo Championship to take place from April 20 to 24.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Director Media and vice-president Masood Ahmed said as many as 6 male and 5 female judokas will be participating in the event.

“Male judokas include Shah Hussain Shah, Qaiser Khan, Mudassir Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Babar Hussain and Nadeem Akram while female judokas comprise Humaira Ashiq, Marriyum, Shumalya Gul, Asma Bano and Beenish Khan,” he said.

He said Abid Majeed (team manager), Talib Hussain (coach) and Syed Qamar Shakeel Bukhari (referee) will also accompany the team.

“Six teams will be taking part in the championship including Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Pakistan,” he said.

He said Bhutan team will be participating in the championship for the first time and it also the first time that Afghanistan won’t be taking part in the event.