Pak judoka Mudassir out of Grand Slam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The UAE Embassy has refused to grant visa to Pakistani Judoka Mudassir Ali for participation in Grand Slam to be held in Abu Dhabi from October 25 to 29.

Talking to APP, PJF Vice-President Masood Ahmed said now Mudassir would not be participating in the Grand Slam.

“Now three judokas and two officials would be going in the event. Judokas include Qaiser Khan, Imtaiz Hussain and Qasim Ali while officials comprise PJF senior vice president Dr. Furqan Ibadat Yar Khan (team manager) and Sindh Judo Federation Secretary Muhammad Rafiq (coach),” he said.

He said the team would depart to Abu Dhabi on October 25. “The judokas have undergone training in their respective departments for the grand slam,” he said.