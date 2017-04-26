Pak jrs trounce Tasmania in Australian hockey championship

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP)- Naveed Alam and Rizwan Ali scored a brace

apiece to set up Pakistan junior hockey teams thumping 5-1 win over

hosts Tasmania in the play off of the Australian National Junior Hockey Championships at Hobart, Tasmania on Wednesday.

Pakistan led 2-0 at the half time with the nimble footed Naveed Alam,

the scorer each time with field attempts, said the information made available to APP here.

Tasmania reduced the margin in the 51st minute through Samuel

McCullouch.

It didn’t take Pakistani colts long to extend the lead again. Rizwan Ali

with two penalty corner conversions in the 59th & 64th minute made

it 4-1.

Ahmed Nadeem, another promising forward, completed the tally in the 66th

minute as the green shirts trounced the hosts with ease and comfort.