LAHORE, Apr 18 (APP): Pakistan Junior hockey team which is on tour of
Australia won its first practice match against Randwik hockey club 6-0 in Sydney on Tuesday.
Pakistani colts,who are in Australia to participate in the National
Junior Championships of Australia,played the match with an aggressive approach,said the information made available to APP here.
Pakistan’s scorers in an easy victory were Naveed Alam and Khairullah
who struck twice while Abdullah Babar and Ghazanfar Ali shared one goal each.
Pak jr hockey team wins practice match in Australia
