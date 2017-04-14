Pak jr hockey team leaves for Australia

LAHORE, Apr 14 (APP): Pakistan’s national junior hockey

team left for Australia here on Friday from to take part in

competitive Australian National Junior Championships.

The 2017 Women’s and Men’s Australian Junior Championships

will take place in Hobart, Tasmania, from April 19-29.

In what would be a first of its’ kind, after the junior

championship, the boys would stay in Australia for around four

months. They will appear in Australia’s hockey league for

various club teams.

Team’s head coach Kamran Ashraf told APP before the departure

of the team, “Australia are the reigning World Champions. The

boys would learn a lot playing in Australia’s domestic circuit.They

will also be attending training sessions conducted by famed

Australian coaches”.

He said the tour is of greater significance in terms of

imparting high profile experience to the young players. “it is

going to be the first ever experience that our junior team will

be staying that long in Australia and playing in their national

events”, he said “PHF has taken this good decision in the larger

interest of hockey and to strengthen the base of the game”.

The tour will help the players to learn finer points of the

game and add to their experience, he said.

He termed the junior team the future of pakistan hockey and

said that day is not far when majority of the junior teams players

will be a part of the senior national team.

Bahawalpur’s Junaid Manzoor is the captain of Pakistan’s junior

team and Lahore’s Moin Shakeel is his deputy.

Following are the other members of the team, Waqar Younis,

Amjad Ali Khan, Rizwan Ali,Adeel Latif,Akmal Hussain, Khair ullah

shah, Ahmad Nadeem, Ali Aziz, Shahzaib Khan, Naveed Alam,Ghazanfar

Ali ,Zakir ullah, Abdullah Babar, Umair Sattar, Ali Raza, Afraz,

Hammad Anjum,Waqar Ali and Awais Arshad.