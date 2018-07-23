Pak-Japan bilateral trade to increase in future: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Inomata says Japan and Pakistan have traditionally enjoyed good relations which will further strengthen with the passage of time.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel in Islamabad on Tuesday. He said the existing level of trade between the two countries is around 2 billion dollars which needs to be enhanced. He said Japanese investors have already invested in automobiles, motorcycles, pharmaceuticals and other important sectors in Pakistan.

Hiroshi Inomata said many Japanese companies are interested in cooperation in energy sector in Pakistan. He said in the past Japan extended assistance to Pakistan in hydro-energy and now it is cooperating in clean energy production projects and alternative energy.

About Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded projects at the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, he said Japan is assisting PBC in its transition from analogue to digital technology. He said the project will be completed by September this year and will benefit a large number of people especially in FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan in receiving clear and better broadcasts.

The ambassador said Pak-Japan Business Forum with offices in Karachi and Lahore is very much committed to expanding bilateral trade and business ties. He said there will be a meeting of the Forum later this year. To a question, he said during 2009-2011 Japan extended assistance to Pakistan for projects relating to sewerage, food, medical and disaster relief.

Japanese ambassador said 5,000 Pakistanis have trained in Japan under JICA programmes. Replying to a question, he said since 9/11 Pakistan has been bravely confronting the menace of terrorism and has offered many sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.