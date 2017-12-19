Pak-Japan agreed to explore further avenues for promoting bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Pakistan and Japan, Tuesday agreed to explore further avenues for promoting bilateral cooperation on countering-terrorism during the 3rd Round of Pakistan-Japan Counter Terrorism Consultations held here at the Ministry of foreign Affairs.

According to a foreign office announcement, the Pakistan delegation was led by Special Secretary (UN & EC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tasnim Aslam while the Japanese side was led by Ambassador in charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organized Crime of Japan, Eiji Yamamoto.

The two sides held in-depth discussions on various aspects of the threat posed by international terrorism and reiterated their resolve to jointly combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The discussions were held in a cordial and frank manner. Both parties agreed to continue this dialogue in the future.

Pakistan briefed the Japanese delegation on the improved security situation in the country as a result of the concerted actions by all segments of the society. The major successes achieved in the fight against terrorism through operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad as well as implementation of National Action Plan was also highlighted.

The Japanese side, while reaffirming its solidarity with the victims of terrorist attacks and recognizing the sacrifices and successes of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, expressed support for Pakistan’s continuing efforts in this regard.

Both sides also exchanged views on the threat posed by Da’esh in the Middle East and other parts of the world.