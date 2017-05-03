Pak-Italy University of Engineering important project: CM

LAHORE, May 3 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday

discussed establishment of Lahore Knowledge Park and Pak-Italy

University of Engineering Science and Technology.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the

establishment of Pak-Italy University of Engineering Science

and Technology was very important project and all matters

regarding its establishment would be moved forward.

He said establishment of Knowledge Park would be a

landmark in the promotion of modern education and campuses

of best universities of the world would be set up in

Knowledge Park.

He said these measures were being taken to promote modern

education which was the only way forward for development. He

said formal approval to Pak-Italy University of Engineering

Science and Technology had already been given and now this

project would be moved forward. He said final shape to

establishment of the university, educational programs,

issuance of degrees and other relevant matters would be given

shortly.

Provincial Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani, Adviser

Dr Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Secretaries Higher Education,

Finance, Information, Educationists, Chairman Higher Education

Commission and concerning officials were also present.