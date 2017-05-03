Pak-Italy University of Engineering important project: CM

LAHORE, May 3 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday
discussed establishment of Lahore Knowledge Park and Pak-Italy
University of Engineering Science and Technology.
Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the
establishment of Pak-Italy University of Engineering Science
and Technology was very important project and all matters
regarding its establishment would be moved forward.
He said establishment of Knowledge Park would be a
landmark in the promotion of modern education and campuses
of best universities of the world would be set up in
Knowledge Park.
He said these measures were being taken to promote modern
education which was the only way forward for development. He
said formal approval to Pak-Italy University of Engineering
Science and Technology had already been given and now this
project would be moved forward. He said final shape to
establishment of the university, educational programs,
issuance of degrees and other relevant matters would be given
shortly.
Provincial Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani, Adviser
Dr Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Secretaries Higher Education,
Finance, Information, Educationists, Chairman Higher Education
Commission and concerning officials were also present.