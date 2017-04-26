Pak-Italian army chiefs discuss cooperation in training, counter-terrorism

RAWALPINDI, April 26 (APP): Italian Chief of Army Staff

General Danilo Errico Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff

General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed with particular reference

to enhanced military cooperation in the field of training and counter terrorism domain, Inter Services Public Relations stated.

Later, the Italian delegation was given detailed briefing on

operational and training activities of Pakistan Army.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated ongoing

Operation Raddul Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan

and gains made so far.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Italian chief of army

staff laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out

contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the

visiting dignitary.