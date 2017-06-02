Pak-Ireland match ends in a draw

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): Pakistan’s first game of the three-

match friendly series against Ireland ended in a 2-2 draw at

Lisnagarvey.

An interesting edge of seat contest saw the hosts twice coming

from behind to hold Pakistan 2-2, said a press release issued here.

In front of a packed house, the green shirts went ahead early

in the 9th minute when Aleem Bilal converted a penalty corner with

a powerful drag flick.

The lead did not last long. Connor Harte, who was playing his

200th international, availed a pass from Shane O’ Donoghue in the

17th minute.

Just two minutes before the half-time, Ali Shan restored the

lead for Pakistan when he put in the ball after a Dilber try had

rebounded off the goal keeper’s pads.

Ali Shan restored Pakistan’s lead before half-time but the

tantalising battle continued on resumption as Jeremy Duncan’s late

goal earned the Irish a draw.

In the last quarter, Jeremy Duncan finished off an excellent

combined move involving Alan Sothern and Matthew Nelson to make it

2-2.

The second match of the three test series is scheduled on

Saturday.After this the national team would be playing the World Hockey

League (WHL) semifinal round in London from June 15.