Pak-Iran desire to enhance bilateral trade volume to $ 5 bln

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch Monday apprised the Senate that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed good relations and both sides desired to further cement these relations by enhancing mutual trade volume to $ 5 billion.

Making a statement in the House here, the minister said that recent

statement of the Iranian Army Chief was highly inappropriate but

later, the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan clarified it.

The Ambassador said that the statement was misreported and presented contrary to the facts.

The Iran also retreated the statement, he addded.

The minister said the Iranian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign

Office and strong protest lodged over the statement.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also visited Pakistan and held meetings

with civil and military leadership, he added.

About the recent tension on Pak-Afghan border at Chaman, Abdul

Qadir said negotiations were underway at different levels in order

to reduce the tense situation between the two countries.

He said the issue was also discussed at meeting between

Director General Military Operation (DGMO) of both the countries.

He said the tension escalated when Afghan forces opened fire at the

team carrying out census duty.

The minister said that recently a parliamentary delegation

under leadership of Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq visited

Afghanistan and held positive talks with the top Afghan leaders.

The Chief of Joint Staff also visited Afghanistan and held

meetings with Afghan leadership, he added.

He said Afghan Chief Executive, Dr Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid

Karzai accepted the Prime Minister invitation to visit Pakistan.

Regarding Chinese Ambassador to India statement, Abdul Qadir

Baloch said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a

project between Pakistan and China and there was no proposal under

consideration to change its name.

About the Indian government approaching the International

Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Yadav, the minister said that

Pakistan had fully prepared the case and would fight it at the ICJ.

He said that the Prime Minister had accepted an invitation to attend the Arab Summit in Riyadh.

The summit was being attended by heads of other muslim countries and matters relating to Muslim Ummah would be discussed there.