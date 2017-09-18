Pak-Iran cooperation in media to strengthen mutual ties: Iranian Delegation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): The cooperation between Pakistani and

Irani media can play a significant role in bringing the people of two countries closer and help to understand each other in a better way, visiting five- number media delegation from Iran said.

The delegation from different Iranian newspapers is on a week-long

visit to Pakistan on the invitation of the Institute of Strategic Studies,

Islamabad (ISSI) and would visit Gwadar, Quetta, Gilgit and China border

during their stay.

The delegation included Morteza Naghikhani from Kayhan

International, Mohammad Reza Abesh Ahmadlou from Iran Daily,

Afshin Majlesi from Tehran Times, Banafsheh Emaeili Hafshejani from

Mehr News Agency and Nadir Mazouji from Daily Etalaat.

During a visit to Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC)

Monday, they discussed opportunities of cooperation between Pakistani and

Irani media, journalists exchange programmes and training courses.

The delegation took keen interest in knowing about the working,

objectives and achievements of the APPC and the way, the premier news

agency of the country, is contributing to disseminate the credible news among the readers.

Executive Director, APPC, Sohail Ali Khan, briefed the delegation

about the objectives, performance and future projects of the news agency and

said, the news agency is responsible to distribute authentic and credible news among the readers and news is only released when it is confirmed through reliable sources.

He said the news agency is playing pivotal role in promoting soft

image of the country through projecting developmental stories, prioritizing the national interest.

Listing some future initiatives, the Executive Director said, the news

agency is synchronizing with the recent developments in modern technology

and focusing on the projects of E-Magazine, Web TV and upgrading its

website as per latest requirements.

He said Pakistan and Iran are enjoying historical and traditional

relations which can be further strengthened through joint ventures in the

field of media.

APP, Director News, Muhammad Qamarullah Chaudhry, Director

Coordination, Muhammad Akram Malik, Director Information Technology,

Ghawas Khan and other officials were present in the meeting.