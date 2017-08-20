Pak-Indonesia opt for concession on 20 items in re-negotiation of PTA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed on concession for 20 different items during bilateral

negotiation under Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Both sides discussed 20 tariff lines and Indonesia

agreed to give concession on major exports from Pakistan

including rice, textile, ethanol, Kinnow and mangoes during

renegotiation on PTA, Senior official of Ministry of

Commerce told APP here on Sunday.

Concession on 20 tariff lines was major success of

Pakistan and now Pakistani Kinnow export to Indonesia

will increase from 18 to 35 million tonnes and mangoes

exports will increase to 10 million tons in a year,

he said.

The official said that before PTA, Indonesia granted

only two months for export of Pakistan’s Kinnows and mangoes

but now after renegotiation, Pakistan can export these fruits

to Indonesia for the whole year and any time-limit was

removed.

Replying to a question,he said that Pakistan and

Indonesia have current annual trade volume of $ 170 million

whic is expected to increases after renegotiation on PTA

between the two countries.

Pakistan wants the same concessions from Indonesia

which is getting from other countries like China, India,

Sri lanka and ASEAN countries, he said.

Both the countries agreed to expand PTA and go for a

Free Trade Agreement between them, the official said.

He said the Indonesia-Pakistan Preferential Trade

Agreement (PTA) was signed in February 2012.

The official said the activation of the PTA followed

the signing of a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) on plant

quarantine and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures

between Indonesia and Pakistan.

Under the PTA, Indonesia allowed Pakistani kinnow to be

shipped to Tanjung Port of Jakarta, he added.

He said that through these steps, Pakistani agricultural

products will gain greater market access in Indonesia.