ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed on concession for 20 different items during bilateral
negotiation under Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).
Both sides discussed 20 tariff lines and Indonesia
agreed to give concession on major exports from Pakistan
including rice, textile, ethanol, Kinnow and mangoes during
renegotiation on PTA, Senior official of Ministry of
Commerce told APP here on Sunday.
Concession on 20 tariff lines was major success of
Pakistan and now Pakistani Kinnow export to Indonesia
will increase from 18 to 35 million tonnes and mangoes
exports will increase to 10 million tons in a year,
he said.
The official said that before PTA, Indonesia granted
only two months for export of Pakistan’s Kinnows and mangoes
but now after renegotiation, Pakistan can export these fruits
to Indonesia for the whole year and any time-limit was
removed.
Replying to a question,he said that Pakistan and
Indonesia have current annual trade volume of $ 170 million
whic is expected to increases after renegotiation on PTA
between the two countries.
Pakistan wants the same concessions from Indonesia
which is getting from other countries like China, India,
Sri lanka and ASEAN countries, he said.
Both the countries agreed to expand PTA and go for a
Free Trade Agreement between them, the official said.
He said the Indonesia-Pakistan Preferential Trade
Agreement (PTA) was signed in February 2012.
The official said the activation of the PTA followed
the signing of a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) on plant
quarantine and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures
between Indonesia and Pakistan.
Under the PTA, Indonesia allowed Pakistani kinnow to be
shipped to Tanjung Port of Jakarta, he added.
He said that through these steps, Pakistani agricultural
products will gain greater market access in Indonesia.
Pak-Indonesia opt for concession on 20 items in re-negotiation of PTA
ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed on concession for 20 different items during bilateral