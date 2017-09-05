Pak-India sporting ties held hostage by Indian govt: Najam Sethi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman

Najam Sethi Tuesday said the sporting relations between India and

Pakistan were held hostge by the Indian government not permitting

their players to play with arch rivals.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and PCB are

contracted to play. But BCCI says the Indian government has not

permitted it to play Pakistan in a bilateral series but it can play

Pakistan in any multilateral competition,” he said.

“There seems to be no point in inviting BCCI officials

to visit Pakistan when they are not even prepared to play us in a secure third country,” Sportstar quoted him as saying.

Holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore had proved to

be a milestone in revival of international cricket in the country, Sethi remarked.

The PCB Chairman said holding PSL final in Lahore in March paved the

way for the World XI which will pave the way for Sri Lanka to play a

match in October.

“Sri Lanka tour will pave the way for the West Indies to play

three matches in November. We are taking it step by step. That’s our

approach.”

PCB is working on two fronts for the revival of

international cricket. “Ensuring foolproof security by involving

international security experts with SOPs of Punjab government, and

progressively holding PSL matches in Pakistan with foreign players

so that windows of confidence can be created for full series in due

course,” he said.

The World XI will play three Twenty20s for the Independence

Cup against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September

12, 13 and 15.

“The three-match series between Pakistan and World XI will

encourage cricket teams to tour Pakistan,” he said.

Sethi said International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Shashank

Manohar will be invited to watch the ICC-Pakistan series.

Sethi said PCB is also planning to honour its past captains

including Misbah ul Haq, Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi in the Annual

Awards Ceremony on September 14.