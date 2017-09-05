Pak-India sporting ties held hostage by Indian govt: Najam Sethi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman
Najam Sethi Tuesday said the sporting relations between India and
Pakistan were held hostge by the Indian government not permitting
their players to play with arch rivals.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and PCB are
contracted to play. But BCCI says the Indian government has not
permitted it to play Pakistan in a bilateral series but it can play
Pakistan in any multilateral competition,” he said.
“There seems to be no point in inviting BCCI officials
to visit Pakistan when they are not even prepared to play us in a secure third country,” Sportstar quoted him as saying.
Holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore had proved to
be a milestone in revival of international cricket in the country, Sethi remarked.
The PCB Chairman said holding PSL final in Lahore in March paved the
way for the World XI which will pave the way for Sri Lanka to play a
match in October.
“Sri Lanka tour will pave the way for the West Indies to play
three matches in November. We are taking it step by step. That’s our
approach.”
PCB is working on two fronts for the revival of
international cricket. “Ensuring foolproof security by involving
international security experts with SOPs of Punjab government, and
progressively holding PSL matches in Pakistan with foreign players
so that windows of confidence can be created for full series in due
course,” he said.
The World XI will play three Twenty20s for the Independence
Cup against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September
12, 13 and 15.
“The three-match series between Pakistan and World XI will
encourage cricket teams to tour Pakistan,” he said.
Sethi said International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Shashank
Manohar will be invited to watch the ICC-Pakistan series.
Sethi said PCB is also planning to honour its past captains
including Misbah ul Haq, Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi in the Annual
Awards Ceremony on September 14.
