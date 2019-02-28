Pak, India conflict to destabilize entire world, extremism to reach new peaks: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Pakistan, India conflict would not only destabilize the region but the world at large.

“World must realize Pak-India conflict will destabilize region and later the world at large, world will be more divided and extremism at new peaks…. extremism will be ultimate winner … Pak, India and the World will loose…. lets work together to avert this situation”, he said.