ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Federal Minister of Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal hopes that there will be a better
environment to pursue peace talks with India after the state
assembly elections in the neighbouring country.
Talking to Voice of America, he said that by March these
state elections will be over and there will be a better
environment to pursue peace talks with India.
Responding to a question, he said that ” I think we should
be mature enough to think beyond that was India and Pakistan have
to live together, we cannot change our geography, and we must
think in terms of peace,” Iqbal said.
He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is a strong advocate of
peace in the region and Pakistan has actively pursued peace with
Afghanistan and India because our development depends upon peace
in the region.
To a question, he said that in our elections India is not
affected, nobody speaks about India, nobody does any India bashing
but somehow we feel that the electoral dynamics in India are still
quite sensitive to Pakistan bashing.
“So whenever you have, an electoral process in India, the
government takes a certain hawkish position towards Pakistan,”
Iqbal said, adding that after these election there will be a
better environment to pursue peace talks with India.
Responding to a question, Iqbal said that India’s reaction
on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is “a knee jerk” reaction
and India needs to look at opportunities with CPEC as increasing
regional cooperation.
“If you are even doing trade through CPEC you can reach out
to any destination in China from this area. So we are very hopeful
and we continue to work to normalize our relations with India,”
Iqbal said.
Pak hopes to resume talks with India after assembly elections
ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Federal Minister of Planning and