Pak hockey team beaten in second hockey by Australia

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP)- Pakistan hockey team was beaten 3-0 by

Australia in the second hockey test at the Marrara hockey stadium

in Darwin on Wednesday.

World number one, Australia which outplayed Pakistan 6-1 in

the opener, now leads the four test series 2-0, said the information

made available to APP by Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Somehow the green shirts who were outclassed in all departments

of the game in the opening tie , put up an improved show losing the

match by a narrow margin.

It was a fast paced game and both the sides had several chances

off open play as well as penalty corners. However, the hosts had the

better of the exchanges most of the time. All the three Aussie goals

came through field attempts in the first half.

In the first test, Pakistan had seemingly lost the script completely

in the final phase and conceded four goals in the last 16 minutes. Today, they fought well till the end. Kookaburras, who had gone ahead by three goals in the 33rd minute, couldn’t add to their tally in the remaining time.

Scorers: Tom Wickham (15th minute), Trent Mitton (30th minute),

Aaron Kleinshmidt (33rd minute).

The third test will be played on March 31.