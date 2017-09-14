Pak high-level military delegation attends tripartite meeting in Kabul

RAWALPINDI, Sep 14 (APP): Tripartite, Pak-Afghan-US Counter Daesh and Pak-Afghan bilateral military cooperation meetings were held at Ministry of Defence Kabul on Thursday.

A six-member high-level Pakistan military delegation, headed by

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Pakistan Army, Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza participated in the meetings, says an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

The participants reaffirmed their resolve to continue fight against

the common threat of terrorism. Areas of mutual security interests and concerns were deliberated upon during the interaction.

The three sides expressed their commitment to eliminate Daesh from the region, which can best be achieved through information sharing, complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation.

In the Pak-Afghan Bilateral meeting, important issues linked to

cross-border fire and attacks, counter terrorism, coordinated actions on respective side along Pak-Afghan border and detainees’ exchange were discussed. Both sides agreed to make progress in line with the commitments made at recent high-level meetings and formulate an action plan, which will contribute towards improving security along the Pak-Afghan border through enhanced cooperation.